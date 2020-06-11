India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said that 357 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,996 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 8,102 and total cases to 286,579

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning said that 357 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,996 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 8,102 and total cases to 286,579.

This is the largest single day spike in the country both in terms of COVID-19 deaths and new cases.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 8,102 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 141,029 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 137,448," reads the information.

The 5th phase of a nationwide lockdown came into force from June 1. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.