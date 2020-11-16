UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000, Tally Mounts To 8,845,127

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:17 PM

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 130,000, tally mounts to 8,845,127

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,845,127 on Monday as 30,548 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,845,127 on Monday as 30,548 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 435 deaths since Sunday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic mounted to 130,070, added the ministry's data.

Still there are 465,478 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,249,579 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

In the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the past few days, a high-level meeting was held in the Indian capital to take stock of the situation. Chaired by federal Home (Internal Security) Minister Amit Shah, it was decided at the meeting to double the testing capacity and also provide more intensive care unit (ICU) beds to the city.

Till date Delhi has had 485,405 COVID-19 cases while 7,614 people have died due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday the number of active cases in the country had come down to below 500,000-mark after several months, and the first time when the number of people cured and discharged from hospitals crossed the 8 million-mark.

Indian Government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Sunday a total of 125,698,525 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 861,706 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

