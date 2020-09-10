UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 75,000, Total Cases Reach 4,465,863

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 75,000, total cases reach 4,465,863

India's COVID-19 situation continues to worsen on Thursday as the total death toll due to the pandemic crossed 75,000, reaching 75,062, and the tally rose to 4,465,863, said the latest data released by the health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 situation continues to worsen on Thursday as the total death toll due to the pandemic crossed 75,000, reaching 75,062, and the tally rose to 4,465,863, said the latest data released by the health ministry.

During the past 24 hours, as many as 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths were registered across the country.

Still there are 919,018 active cases in the country, while 3,471,783 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, showed the ministry's data.

Till Wednesday, a total of 52,934,433 samples have been tested, out of which 1,129,756 were tested on Wednesday alone, said the data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India is currently passing through the Unlock Phase-4, as efforts are being made to reopen the Indian economy which was badly hit during the strict countrywide lockdown imposed on March 25.

Related Topics

India March From

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent ins ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Indian official discuss boostin ..

21 minutes ago

BRICS Security Officials to Hold Video Conference ..

51 seconds ago

S. Korea reports 155 more COVID-19 cases, 21,743 i ..

53 seconds ago

Profiteers fined in faisalabad

54 seconds ago

Russia's Soyuz to Take Crew to ISS at Record Speed ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.