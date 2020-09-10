India's COVID-19 situation continues to worsen on Thursday as the total death toll due to the pandemic crossed 75,000, reaching 75,062, and the tally rose to 4,465,863, said the latest data released by the health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 situation continues to worsen on Thursday as the total death toll due to the pandemic crossed 75,000, reaching 75,062, and the tally rose to 4,465,863, said the latest data released by the health ministry.

During the past 24 hours, as many as 95,735 new COVID-19 cases and 1,172 deaths were registered across the country.

Still there are 919,018 active cases in the country, while 3,471,783 have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, showed the ministry's data.

Till Wednesday, a total of 52,934,433 samples have been tested, out of which 1,129,756 were tested on Wednesday alone, said the data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India is currently passing through the Unlock Phase-4, as efforts are being made to reopen the Indian economy which was badly hit during the strict countrywide lockdown imposed on March 25.