Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:07 PM

India's COVID-19 Mortality Rate Less Than 1.5%, Low Deaths Per Million - Health Secretary

India's COVID-19 mortality rate currently sits at less than 1.5 percent and the country has some of the world's lowest cases per million and deaths per million figures, Rajesh Bhushan, the secretary at the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) India's COVID-19 mortality rate currently sits at less than 1.5 percent and the country has some of the world's lowest cases per million and deaths per million figures, Rajesh Bhushan, the secretary at the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said on Monday.

"We have prioritized both lives and livelihoods. India is maintaining a recovery rate close to 84 percent with a fatality rate of less than 1.5 percent. Further, India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million of population," Bhushan said at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Executive board Special Session on COVID-19.

The health secretary said that India has ensured equitable access to treatments and diagnostics for COVID-19 at the national level, adding that the WHO should ensure that these same processes are enforced globally.

"WHO must also put in place a robust mechanism to ensure fair, affordable and equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics," Bhushan remarked.

India has confirmed the second-most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 6.6 million cases of the disease have been registered, resulting in the deaths of 102,685 people.

Earlier on Monday, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that 74,442 new positive tests had been registered over the past 24 hours.

