India's COVID-19 Tally 7,307,097, Death Toll Rises To 111,266

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,307,097 and death toll 111,266 on Thursday, as 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours across the country, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,307,097 and death toll 111,266 on Thursday, as 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours across the country, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

There are 812,390 active cases in the country, while 6,383,441 people have been successfully cured and discharged.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country. Till Wednesday a total of 91,226,305 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,136,183 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's COVID-19 graph has been sliding downwards over the past few days, even as new cases have fallen below 70,000 per day and daily deaths at around 700.

