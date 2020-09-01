UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Continues To Rise At Rapid Pace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:36 PM

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise at rapid pace

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,691,166, as the death toll rose to 65,288 on Tuesday, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,691,166, as the death toll rose to 65,288 on Tuesday, showed the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 69,921 new cases and 819 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours across the country.

There are still 785,996 active cases across the country, while 2,839,882 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 43,324,834 had been tested till Monday as 1,016,920 tests were conducted on Monday alone.

This was the third occasion in the country when more than 1 million samples were tested in a single day.

India has entered the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued on Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 standards have been allowed to approach their teachers at schools for guidance.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.

Related Topics

India September From Million

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

23 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

1 hour ago

Unemployment rate rises to 7.2% in July: EU

2 minutes ago

Gov't hopes Senate to pass FATF: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.