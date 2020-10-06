UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally, Death Rate Slow Down

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:01 PM

With 61,267 new cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,685,082, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :With 61,267 new cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,685,082, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

As many as 884 deaths were registered across the country since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 103,569.

A consistent decrease both in the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths registered per day has been recorded in the country this month.

While on Oct. 1 as many as 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths were registered, the figures came down to 81,484 and 1,095 on Oct.

2, further decreased to 79,476 and 1,069 on Oct. 3.

The COVID-19 figures continued to decrease to 75,829 and 940 on Oct. 4, and further decreased to 74,442 and 903 on Oct. 5.

Still there are 919,023 active cases, while 5,662,490 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country.

According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 81,071,797 COVID-19 tests had been conducted till Monday, out of which 1,089,403 were conducted on Monday alone.

