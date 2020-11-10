India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,591,730 on Tuesday as 38,073 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,591,730 on Tuesday as 38,073 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 448 deaths since Monday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 127,059, showed the ministry's data.

Still there are 505,265 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,959,406 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Indian government has been focusing on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

Till Monday a total of 119,615,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,043,665 tests were conducted on Monday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The capital city New Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, which was termed as the third wave for Delhi.

The total COVID-19 count in the national capital crossed the 400,000 mark last week.

Last week Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the run-up to the forthcoming festival of lights Diwali which falls on Nov. 14, in a bid to control both the air pollution level and COVID-19 cases in the capital.