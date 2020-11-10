UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Nearly 8.6 Million

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

India's COVID-19 tally nearly 8.6 million

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,591,730 on Tuesday as 38,073 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,591,730 on Tuesday as 38,073 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 448 deaths since Monday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 127,059, showed the ministry's data.

Still there are 505,265 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,959,406 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Indian government has been focusing on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

Till Monday a total of 119,615,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,043,665 tests were conducted on Monday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The capital city New Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, which was termed as the third wave for Delhi.

The total COVID-19 count in the national capital crossed the 400,000 mark last week.

Last week Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the run-up to the forthcoming festival of lights Diwali which falls on Nov. 14, in a bid to control both the air pollution level and COVID-19 cases in the capital.

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister New Delhi All From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

22 minutes ago

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed’s brother announces protest a ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council discuss cooperation with form ..

41 minutes ago

Corona second wave:Dist admin declares Labour Comp ..

12 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares end with more big gains

13 seconds ago

Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 Af ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.