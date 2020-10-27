(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,946,429 even as 36,470 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Tuesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,946,429 even as 36,470 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

The death toll surged to 119,502, with 488 deaths recorded since Monday morning.

This is the first time in over four months when new cases per day have fallen below 40,000-mark, and the second day when deaths per day fell below 500 in the country.

Still there are 625,857 active COVID-19 cases in the country. In all 7,201,070 people have been successfully cured.

For nearly a month the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a downward trend, and this is the fifth consecutive day when the number of active cases has been below the 700,000-mark in the country.

On Saturday the total number of people cured had crossed the 7-million mark.

Indian Government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Monday a total of 104,420,894 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 958,116 tests were conducted on Monday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

Last week the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and be safe from the pandemic.

He had suggested that adequate care should be taken by the countrymen amid the ongoing festive season when large crowds are witnessed in market areas.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi had appealed to all the countrymen to wear masks while venturing out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing as, according to him, the lockdown was over but the virus had not been over yet.