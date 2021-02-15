India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,916,589 on Monday as 11,649 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,916,589 on Monday as 11,649 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

The death toll mounted to 155,732 as 90 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 139,637 active cases in the country, while 10,621,220 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

The number of active cases has been on the rise for the past three consecutive days.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Jan. 16. So far nearly 8.3 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, 206,716,634 tests have been conducted till Sunday, out of which 486,122 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a comparatively lower number of cases over past several months. As many as 150 new cases and two new deaths were registered in the city through Sunday.

So far 10,891 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India, namely the Covishield vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the Covaxin vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited.