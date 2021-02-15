UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 10,916,589 As Active Cases Rise

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:39 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 10,916,589 as active cases rise

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,916,589 on Monday as 11,649 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,916,589 on Monday as 11,649 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

The death toll mounted to 155,732 as 90 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 139,637 active cases in the country, while 10,621,220 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

The number of active cases has been on the rise for the past three consecutive days.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Jan. 16. So far nearly 8.3 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, 206,716,634 tests have been conducted till Sunday, out of which 486,122 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a comparatively lower number of cases over past several months. As many as 150 new cases and two new deaths were registered in the city through Sunday.

So far 10,891 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India, namely the Covishield vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and the Covaxin vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited.

Related Topics

India Delhi Died Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 L ..

7 minutes ago

Nadal beats Fognini to reach 43rd Slam quarter-fin ..

21 seconds ago

S. Korea's auto export, production, local sale pos ..

23 seconds ago

Red deer spotted in China's Qilian Mountains

26 seconds ago

Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog, WHO Creating Pan ..

28 seconds ago

Rwanda launches COVID-19 vaccination: ministry

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.