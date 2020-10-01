UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 6,312,584, Death Toll Rises To 98,678

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:55 PM

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :India recorded 86,821 new COVID-19 cases and 1,181 deaths on Thursday, taking the total tally to 6,312,584 and the death toll to 98,678, according to the latest data issued by the Federal health ministry.

There are 940,705 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 5,273,201 people have been cured and discharged.

Till Wednesday, as many as 75,619,781 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 1,423,052 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, showed the data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This was the highest number of COVID-19 tests conducted in a single day.

With the new guidelines for "Unlock 5" came into effect from Thursday, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes and swimming pools for training purposes will be re-open from Oct. 15.

Commuting within the country has been allowed without any prior permission or approval.

The federal health ministry said on social media that "Very high levels of testing lead to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. This has resulted in a sustained low fatality rate. With higher testing, eventually there is a fall in the positivity rate."

