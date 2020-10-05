With 74,442 new cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,623,815, said the latest data released by the health ministry on Monday

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :With 74,442 new cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,623,815, said the latest data released by the health ministry on Monday.

As many as 903 new deaths were registered across the country since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 102,685.

Still there are 934,427 active cases, while 5,586,703 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country.

According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 79,982,394 COVID-19 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 989,860 were conducted on Sunday alone.