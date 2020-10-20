UrduPoint.com
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,597,063 with 46,790 new confirmed cases recorded in the past 24 hours, showed the data released by the Federal health ministry on Tuesday.

The total death toll rose to 115,197, including 587 newly reported.

This is the first time in nearly four months when the per day new cases fell below 50,000, and per day deaths below 600.

Still there are 748,538 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 6,733,328 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Tuesday is the fourth consecutive day of the number of active COVID-19 cases being below the 800,000-mark.

"India's active cases have fallen below 800,000 after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," the federal health ministry tweeted on Monday.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

As of Monday, a total of 96,116,771 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in India, out of them 10,32,795 tests were done on Monday alone, showed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

