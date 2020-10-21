UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 7,651,107, Death Toll Rises To 115,914

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:13 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,651,107, death toll rises to 115,914

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,651,107 as 54,044 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the federal health ministry on Wednesday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,651,107 as 54,044 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Federal health ministry on Wednesday.

The total death toll rose to 115,914, as 717 deaths were logged across the country since Tuesday morning.

Still there are 740,090 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 6,795,103 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Wednesday is the fourth consecutive day when the number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen below the 800,000-mark.

By Tuesday, a total of 97,200,379 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,083,608 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, according to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi appealed to all countrymen to wear masks while venturing out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi All From

Recent Stories

At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede ..

18 minutes ago

Researchers discover doorway used by COVID-19 viru ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 91 more COVID-19 cases, 25,424 in ..

2 minutes ago

China sees recovering toy export market

2 minutes ago

Malaysia's September inflation down 1.4 pct

2 minutes ago

At least 11 Afghan women killed in stampede near P ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.