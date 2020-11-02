India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,229,313 on Monday as 45,231 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,229,313 on Monday as 45,231 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 496 deaths since Sunday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 122,607, added the ministry's data.

Still there are 561,908 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,544,798 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Sunday a total of 110,743,103 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 855,800 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Over the past few days, the national capital Delhi has been witnessing a fresh spate of COVID-19 cases. The Delhi government is making provision to add 5,000 more beds in order to handle the surge during the ongoing festive season.

Worried over the prevailing situation in the capital city, the country's home secretary has called a meeting with Delhi's health officials on Monday, confirmed a Delhi government official.