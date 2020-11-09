UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,553,657

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:05 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,553,657

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,553,657 on Monday as 45,903 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,553,657 on Monday as 45,903 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 490 deaths since Sunday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 126,611, showed the ministry's data.

Still there are 509,673 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,917,373 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Indian government has been focusing on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

Till Sunday a total of 118,572,192 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 835,401 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The capital city New Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, which was termed as the third wave for Delhi.

Last week Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a ban on bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the run-up to the forthcoming festival of lights Diwali, which falls on Nov. 14, in a bid to control both the air pollution levels and COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister New Delhi Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Journalist Protection Bill 2020 finalized, says Sh ..

13 minutes ago

Germany reports 13,363 more COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago

Malaysia's September natural rubber production up ..

53 seconds ago

Palestinians recall poet, philosopher Iqbal

54 seconds ago

Malaysia's September industrial output up 1 pct

1 minute ago

Russia Opens Export Food Pavilion in China's Shang ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.