India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,683,916

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:32 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,683,916 on Thursday as 47,905 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,683,916 on Thursday as 47,905 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 550 deaths since Wednesday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 128,121, added the ministry's data.

Still there are 489,294 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,066,501 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

On Wednesday the number of active cases in the country came down below the 500,000-mark after several months, and the first time when the number of people cured and discharged from hospitals crossed the 8 million-mark.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities.

Till Wednesday a total of 121,962,509 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,193,358 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, according to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

