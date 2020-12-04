UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 9,571,559 With Over 36,000 New Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,571,559 with over 36,000 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,571,559 on Friday as 36,595 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministr

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,571,559 on Friday as 36,595 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 139,188 as 540 COVID patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 416,082 active cases in the country, while 9,016,289 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment, added the ministry's latest data.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country. Till Thursday a total of 144,727,749 tests have been conducted, out of which 1,170,102 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Due to the continued spell of COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to continue the suspension of international flights till the year-end.

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all states via video-conferencing to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management, with a special emphasis on eight high-focus states.

The high-focus states were Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Died All From Government

Recent Stories

Art exhibition titled "Violence agianst Women" on ..

2 minutes ago

World soil day to be marked on saturday

2 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Starts Production of 1st Batch of Its C ..

2 minutes ago

PCB seeks team management's feedback on New Zealan ..

18 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Launch Production of Russia's Sputni ..

2 minutes ago

Latvian Journalist Details 8-Hour Questioning by S ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.