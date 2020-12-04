(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,571,559 on Friday as 36,595 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 139,188 as 540 COVID patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 416,082 active cases in the country, while 9,016,289 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment, added the ministry's latest data.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country. Till Thursday a total of 144,727,749 tests have been conducted, out of which 1,170,102 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Due to the continued spell of COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to continue the suspension of international flights till the year-end.

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all states via video-conferencing to review the status and preparedness of COVID-19 response and management, with a special emphasis on eight high-focus states.

The high-focus states were Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.