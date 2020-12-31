UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,266,674

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:42 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,266,674

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,266,674 on Thursday, as 21,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministr

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,266,674 on Thursday, as 21,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 148,738 as 299 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 257,656 active cases in the country, while 9,860,280 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as over 170 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 172,049,274 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 1,127,244 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 677 new cases and 21 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far as many as 10,523 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Related Topics

India Delhi Died From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai’s sports establishments and sports events ..

12 minutes ago

Women’s squad for South Africa tour announced

18 minutes ago

Accountability Court allows 14-day physical remand ..

23 minutes ago

China approves first self-developed COVID-19 vacci ..

2 minutes ago

NBF to provide more Braille Books free of cast cou ..

2 minutes ago

REVIEW - UK, EU Complete Drawn-Out Brexit Process ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.