India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,266,674 on Thursday, as 21,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministr

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,266,674 on Thursday, as 21,822 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 148,738 as 299 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 257,656 active cases in the country, while 9,860,280 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as over 170 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 172,049,274 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 1,127,244 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 677 new cases and 21 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far as many as 10,523 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.