India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,413,417

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,413,417

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,413,417 on Friday as 18,139 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,413,417 on Friday as 18,139 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 150,570 as 234 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 225,449 active cases in the country, while 10,016,859 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, with over 170 million tests having been conducted so far.

As many as 179,336,364 tests were conducted till Thursday, out of which 935,369 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a downward trend over the past few days. As many as 486 new cases and 19 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

As many as 10,644 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

