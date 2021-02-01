India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,757,610 on Monday as 11,427 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the federal health ministry showed

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,757,610 on Monday as 11,427 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 154,392 as 118 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are 168,235 active cases in the country, while 10,434,983 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan. 16. So far more than 3.7 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 197 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 197,092,635 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 504,263 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed on Monday.

The national capital New Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively fewer cases over the past several months. As many as 140 new cases and four deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.

So far as many as 10,853 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, Delhi's health department said.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India. While the Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied for all states.