India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,838,194, Death Toll Over 155,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,838,194 on Monday even as 11,831 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,838,194 on Monday even as 11,831 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,080 as 84 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

This was the third consecutive day when the death toll recorded in a single day was below 100.

There are still 148,609 active cases in the country, while 10,534,505 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

January 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far over 5.8 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as nearly 202 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 201,900,614 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 532,236 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 119 new cases and two deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.

So far as many as 10,879 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India. While the "Covishield" vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India, was supplied to all states, the "Covaxin" vaccine, made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited, was supplied to only 12 states.

