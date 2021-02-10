UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,858,371 With 11,067 New Cases

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:02 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,858,371 with 11,067 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,858,371 on Wednesday as 11,067 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,858,371 on Wednesday as 11,067 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,252 as 94 COVID-19 patients died since Tuesday morning.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the number of deaths recorded in a single day was below 100.

There are still 141,511 active cases in the country, while 10,561,608 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan. 16. So far over 6.6 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 203 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 203,324,655 tests have been conducted till Tuesday, out of which 736,903 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 100 new cases and zero deaths were registered in the city through Tuesday.

So far as many as 10,882 people have died in the capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.

