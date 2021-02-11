India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,871,294 on Thursday as 12,923 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry

NEW DELH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,871,294 on Thursday as 12,923 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,360 as 108 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

This is the first day in past several weeks when the number of new COVID-19 cases has shown a rise. Only two days ago, Tuesday was the first day in past several months when less than 10,000 cases were registered across the country.

For the past five consecutive days the number of deaths per day had been below-100.There are still 142,562 active cases in the country, while 10,573,372 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

January 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far over 7 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as more than 203 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 204,023,840 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 699,185 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 127 new cases and two deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far as many as 10,884 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India. While the Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied to all states, the Covaxin vaccine, made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited, was supplied to only 12 states.