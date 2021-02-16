UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,925,710 With 9,121 New Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,925,710 with 9,121 new cases

NEW DELHI, Feb. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,925,710 on Tuesday as 9,121 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,813 with 81 new deaths.

There are still 136,872 active cases in the country, while 10,633,025 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The number of active cases dipped over the past 24 hours after being on the rise during the previous three consecutive days.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 8.7 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as more than 207 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 207,332,298 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 615,664 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past several months. As many as 141 new cases and two deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday.

So far 10,893 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.



