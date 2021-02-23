(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,016,434 on Tuesday as 10,584 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 156,463 with 78 new deaths.

There are 147,306 active cases in the country, while 10,712,665 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was a decrease of 2,749 active cases during the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in India had been on the rise for the previous five consecutive days.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far nearly 12 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as nearly 211 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 212,230,431 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 678,685 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past several months as 128 new cases and one death were registered through Monday.

A total of 10,901 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.