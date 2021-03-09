India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,244,786 on Tuesday as 15,388 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,244,786 on Tuesday as 15,388 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 157,930 as 77 COVID-19 patients died since Monday morning.

There are still 187,462 active cases in the country, while 10,899,394 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment. There was a decrease of 1,285 active cases during the previous 24 hours, while the northern state of Punjab saw an increase of 523 cases.

The number of daily active cases had been on the rise over the past few days, even as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India. Till a few weeks ago, the number of daily cases had come down to below-10,000.

As many 9,102 new cases were reported between January 25-26, which was the lowest in the previous 237 days. Prior to that the lowest number of daily new cases were 9,304 registered on June 4, 2020.

India's nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan.

16, and nearly 23 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 222 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 222,716,796 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 748,525 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing fewer cases over the past several months. As many as 239 new cases and three deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday.

So far 10,924 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India. While the Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied to all states, the Covaxin vaccine by the Bharat Biotech International Limited was supplied to only 12 states.