India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 3,621,245, Deaths 64,469

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:30 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,621,245, deaths 64,469

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,621,245, as the death toll rose to 64,469 on Monday, showed the latest data released by the health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,621,245, as the death toll rose to 64,469 on Monday, showed the latest data released by the health ministry.

As many as 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours across the country.

There are still 781,975 active cases across the country, while 2,774,801 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 42,307,914 had been tested till Sunday even as 846,278 tests were conducted on Sunday alone.

India will enter the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued on Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 grades have been allowed to approach their teachers at schools for guidance.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a phased manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.

