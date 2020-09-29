UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 6,145,291, Deaths Reach 96,318

Tue 29th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

India recorded 70,589 new COVID-19 cases and 776 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 6,145,291 and the death toll to 96,318, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry

There are 947,576 active cases in the country, and 5,101,397 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 73,110,041 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country till Monday, out of which 1,142,811 tests were conducted on Monday alone.

