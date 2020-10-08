India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,835,655 and the death toll rose to 105,526 on Thursday as 78,524 new cases were detected and 971 patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry

NEW DELH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,835,655 and the death toll rose to 105,526 on Thursday as 78,524 new cases were detected and 971 patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

There are 902,425 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,827,704 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, a total of 83,465,975 COVID-19 tests had been conducted across the country out of which 1,194,321 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.

The numbers of new cases and deaths per day fell during the first six days of this month.