India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 6,906,151

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:38 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,906,151 and death toll 106,490 on Friday, as 70,496 new cases were detected and 964 patients died during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the health ministry

NEW DELHI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 6,906,151 and death toll 106,490 on Friday, as 70,496 new cases were detected and 964 patients died during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the health ministry.

Still there are 893,592 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,906,069 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

The southern state of Tamil Nadu has become the second state in the country to have surpassed the death toll of 10,000, after the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

While Maharashtra's total death toll stood at 39,788 on Friday morning, Tamil Nadu's tally reached 10,120, and Karnataka is a close third with 9,776 deaths so far.

According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 83,465,975 COVID-19 tests had been conducted across the country on Thursday, out of which 1,194,321 tests were conducted on Thursday alone.

The numbers of new cases and deaths per day fell during the first six days of this month.

