India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 6 million on Monday, reaching 6,074,702, as the death toll reached 95,542, said the latest data released by the health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 6 million on Monday, reaching 6,074,702, as the death toll reached 95,542, said the latest data released by the health ministry.

As many as 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country.

Still there are 962,640 active cases in the country, while 5,016,520 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 71,967,230 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country till Sunday, out of which 709,394 were conducted on Sunday.