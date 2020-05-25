UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Tops 138,000 As Daily Rise Continues To Break Records - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) India's COVID-19 tally has topped 138,000 as the country's daily increase in cases continues to break records for the fourth straight day, the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

The daily increase has now totaled 6,977. On Sunday, the country reported 6,767 new cases, which was also a record rise.

The death toll has risen by 154 to 4,021.

Recoveries have gone up by 3,280 to 54,440 in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases is at 77,103.

Earlier in May, India extended the COVID-19 lockdown, introduced on March 25, until May 31. The country is now divided into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In green and orange zones, where the infection rate is relatively low, public transport and certain businesses have been allowed to operate, albeit with some restrictions.

