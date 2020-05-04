(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) India has confirmed more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 42,533, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Monday.

The death toll has risen by 72 to 1,373.

A day before, the country reported a record 2,644 new cases and 83 fatalities.

The number of recoveries has grown by 1,074 to 11,706

Last week, India extended the lockdown until May 17. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of train and subway services. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In areas with less exposure to COVID-19, people are now allowed to use public transport and taxi, albeit with certain restrictions.