UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Up By Over 2,500 Cases To 42,533, Deaths At 1,373 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

India's COVID-19 Tally Up by Over 2,500 Cases to 42,533, Deaths at 1,373 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) India has confirmed more than 2,500 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 42,533, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Monday.

The death toll has risen by 72 to 1,373.

A day before, the country reported a record 2,644 new cases and 83 fatalities.

The number of recoveries has grown by 1,074 to 11,706

Last week, India extended the lockdown until May 17. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of train and subway services. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In areas with less exposure to COVID-19, people are now allowed to use public transport and taxi, albeit with certain restrictions.

Related Topics

India May Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

7 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

7 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

7 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.