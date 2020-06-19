NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) India has recorded more than 13,500 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 380,532, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

India keeps recording dozens of thousands of new cases daily since June 12. On Thursday, the country confirmed over 12,800 cases after registering around 10,900 cases on the previous day. According to the Johns Hopkins University, India ranks fourth in terms of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 163,248 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

The number of recoveries has reached 204,710 after increasing by 10,386 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by 336 to 12,573.

The central state of Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third of all the confirmed cases (120,504), followed by Tamil Nadu in the country's south (52,334 cases) and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (49,979 cases).

The Indian government has proceeded to gradual restrictions removal despite the continuing incidence growth. Churches, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls were opened in areas with minimal numbers of COVID-19 patients on June 8, as part of the first stage. In other areas, the isolation regime has been extended to June 30.