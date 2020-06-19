UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Total Count Tops 380,000 After Another Dramatic Daily Increase - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

India's COVID-19 Total Count Tops 380,000 After Another Dramatic Daily Increase - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) India has recorded more than 13,500 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 380,532, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

India keeps recording dozens of thousands of new cases daily since June 12. On Thursday, the country confirmed over 12,800 cases after registering around 10,900 cases on the previous day. According to the Johns Hopkins University, India ranks fourth in terms of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 163,248 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

The number of recoveries has reached 204,710 after increasing by 10,386 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by 336 to 12,573.

The central state of Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third of all the confirmed cases (120,504), followed by Tamil Nadu in the country's south (52,334 cases) and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (49,979 cases).

The Indian government has proceeded to gradual restrictions removal despite the continuing incidence growth. Churches, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls were opened in areas with minimal numbers of COVID-19 patients on June 8, as part of the first stage. In other areas, the isolation regime has been extended to June 30.

Related Topics

India Delhi Russia Brazil United States June Family All Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 19, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA cancels Cup and First Division League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Cooperation, solidarity underline key element in t ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consulate in Melbourne hosts remote meeting to ..

10 hours ago

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.