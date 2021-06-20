NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) India has registered 58,419 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase in 81 days, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

India remains second only to the US in terms of the overall number of coronavirus infections with nearly 30 million cases. The death toll has topped 386,000.

According to data provided by the ministry, the number of people currently receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 symptoms is around 730,000. About 28.7 million patients have recovered.

In late April and early May, India broke its daily records for new infections, registering well over 300,000 cases a day over a span of one month and exceeding 400,000 new cases five times.

It came after coronavirus measures were largely relaxed in India as the first wave of the pandemic petered out in the first months of the year.

For almost two weeks in a row, the number of COVID-19 cases has not exceeded 100,000 per day.

The ministry also noted an increase in the number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus. A total of 276 million or slightly more than 20% of the country's population have received their first COVID-19 shot, while more than 51 million people have got both doses.