India's Decision To Revoke Special Status Of Jammu And Kashmir Internal Matter - Diplomat

Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

India's Decision to Revoke Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir Internal Matter - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) India's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state and reorganize it is an internal matter, which does not concern Pakistan, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Tuesday.

"It is an internal matter and it is also internal administrative matter. We have not done anything to change the external parameters of the Jammu and Kashmir state. The Line of Control ... remains untouched, there is absolutely no change of that ... We are not surprised that Pakistan is raising this, but our response will be the same that it is not a matter that concerns Pakistan," the ambassador told reporters.

The diplomat noted that social media in the region was temporarily disconnected to prevent spread of rumors and incitement of violence.

"There has been a strong security buildup in the state primarily to avoid terrorist attacks that we have witnessed in the past. These are only precautionary measures, and I am sure that these measures will be reduced soon, when the security situation improves," Varma said.

