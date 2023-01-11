UrduPoint.com

India's Defence Acquisition Council Approves $523Mln Arms Purchase - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 03:41 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved three capital acquisition proposals worth 42.7 billion rupees ($523.5 million) for the country's army and navy, the Indian Defense Ministry said.

"The DAC accorded AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated to the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). This missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of Indian Army," the statement said on Tuesday.

The ministry stressed the need to focus on effective air defense systems that are portable and can be quickly deployed in rough terrain and at sea amid the renewed tensions along the country's northern borders with China.

In addition, the DAC approved the procurement of the Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System for Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian navy. After their commissioning, these ships will have enhanced capabilities of "carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy's warships and merchant vessels," the statement added.

