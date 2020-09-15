UrduPoint.com
India's Defense Chief Says Border Crisis With China 'Still Ongoing,' Troops On Standby

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Indian-Chinese border crisis continues, and both sides still keep large forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told the parliament on Tuesday.

"As of now, the Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas ... In response to China's actions, our armed forces have also made appropriate counter deployments in these areas to ensure that India's security interests are fully protected ... This is still an ongoing situation and obviously involves sensitive operational issues," Singh said, addressing the legislature at the start of the autumn session.

The minister blamed the confrontation on China's "disregard" of bilateral agreements and attempts to change the status quo in the area by conducting military build-up in the area since April.

India, according to the official, has to reciprocate but remains committed to resolving the crisis via dialogue. Singh, in particular, recalled that the sides had held talks on the sidelines of last week's Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Moscow.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war.

The current confrontation flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died in fighting that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops. In late August, both sides again accused each other of provocations and illegal border crossings.

