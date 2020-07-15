UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Defense Minister To Visit Disputed Areas On Chinese Border This Week - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

India's Defense Minister to Visit Disputed Areas on Chinese Border This Week - Sources

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to go to the restless Ladakh region and visit frontline areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from July 17-18, sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

NEW DELHI/BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to go to the restless Ladakh region and visit frontline areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from July 17-18, sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Singh is expected to take stock of the operational preparedness of the Indian forces along the LAC. The minister will also take first-hand account of the disengagement process, as agreed during talks with Beijing earlier this month, according to the sources.

In the meantime, military commanders of India and China have met again for consultations on the border de-escalation on Wednesday.

"The fourth round of consultations between representatives of the Indian and Chinese military commands took place on July 14. Based on the consensus achieved during the previous three rounds of talks and the work implemented, the parties succeeded to achieve progress in facilitating the further pullout of troops from the LAC in the western sector and mitigation of the situation on the border," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

As conveyed by the spokeswoman, Beijing hopes that China and India "will move toward each other, implement the negotiated consensus via actual actions and ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas through common efforts."

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather a so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting May.

Related Topics

India China Visit Beijing Progress May July Border From

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

11 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

22 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

53 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

56 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.