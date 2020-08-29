India's Defense Ministry has confirmed it will not send troops to a multinational military exercise in Russia next month, citing the epidemic and associated logistical challenges

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) India's Defense Ministry has confirmed it will not send troops to a multinational military exercise in Russia next month, citing the epidemic and associated logistical challenges.

The exercise, Kavkaz-2020, will take place in southern Russia in September. China, Pakistan and Iran are expected to send their personnel.

"Russia and India are close and privileged strategic partners. At Russia's invitation India has been participating in many international events.

However, in view of Pandemic and consequent difficulties in exercise, including arrangements of logistics, India has decided not to send contingent this year to Kavkaz-2020," a statement read.

Sources in the Indian Defense Ministry told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that India would bow out of the drills over a deadly border row with China, which has blamed India for the clash between their soldiers in June. India said 20 soldiers had been killed in what it sees as part of its eastern Ladakh territory.