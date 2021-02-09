UrduPoint.com
India's Delhi Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths For 1st Time In 10 Months - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Indian National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has not recorded any coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, making it the first of such days in almost 10 months, the health authorities said in a daily bulletin.

According to the official data, Delhi recorded as many as 100 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 144 recoveries. A total of 56,410 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin revealed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has recorded 636,260 cases of the infection and 10,882 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases grew by 9,110 reaching 10,847,304, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the fifth time this month.

More Stories From World

