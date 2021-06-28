UrduPoint.com
India's Dr. Reddy's Launches New COVID-19 Adjunct Drug

Mon 28th June 2021

NEW-DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) DELHI, June 28 (Sputnik) - Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced Monday the commercial launch of a new medicine against COVID-19 which was designed as an adjunct treatment to standard therapy.

The drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), was developed by the pharmaceutical jointly with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences and a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The use of 2-DG as a therapeutic application was approved on May 1, 2021, by the Drug Controller General of India, after three phases of trials.

"2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine.

We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Chairman of Dr. Reddy's Satish Reddy stated.

The medicine is supposed to be supplied first to major government and private hospitals in the country, and eventually to cover the rest of India. The maximum retail price of one sachet is around $13 with a subsidy available for government institutions.

India remains the country with the second-highest COVID cases number. According to the recent data by the health ministry, India has logged 30.2 million infections and over 396,000 deaths so far. The number of those getting COVID-treatment is about 572,000 people now.

