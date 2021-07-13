UrduPoint.com
India's Dr. Reddy's Seeks To Promote Sputnik V Vaccine's Roll-Out To India's Market

India's Dr. Reddy's Seeks to Promote Sputnik V Vaccine's Roll-Out to India's Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) India's Dr. Reddy's drug manufacturer said on Monday that it would promote the entry of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine into India's market.

"Dr. Reddy's will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks. Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India have been put on hold," the statement said.

Over 50 Indian cities, including Mumbai, the National Capital Territory of Delhi, made a soft launch of Sputnik V, the company added.

India approved the vaccine in April. The country will be able to produce over 850 million vaccine doses annually in compliance with agreements between Russia and Indian manufacturers. In May, Dr. Reddy's announced that the first vaccine dose against the coronavirus had been administered in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

More Stories From World

