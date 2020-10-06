(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) expert panel has asked pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to present a revised protocol for conducting the second and third phases of the Sputnik V vaccine's clinical trials in the country, a government official has said

Last week, the company requested permission from DCGI for conducting clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India, after having joined hands with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The fund is expected to supply 100 million doses of Sputnik V to the Indian company for trials and distribution.

"The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had a thorough evaluation of the application submitted by Dr Reddy's lab. The SEC has sought revised protocol from Dr Reddy's lab along with more information and now Dr Reddy's lab has to furnish a fresh protocol to the DCGI," the official said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

India currently has the second-largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases � over 6.6 million �� with 103,569 fatalities.

The country has been testing three vaccines against COVID-19. Indian Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila companies are holding the second phase of clinical trials for their vaccines, Covaxin and ZycovD, and the Serum Institute of India is testing the ChAdOx1 vaccine, developed by the Oxford University.

On August 11, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, was registered by Russia as the world's first coronavirus vaccine. Sputnik V is in the third and final stage of clinical trials.