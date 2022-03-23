UrduPoint.com

India's Exports Reach Record $400Bln In FY 2021-2022 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 04:34 PM

India's Exports Reach Record $400Bln in FY 2021-2022 - Prime Minister

India's exports have reached $400 billion in the current fiscal year ending on March 31, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) India's exports have reached $400 billion in the current fiscal year ending on March 31, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever.

I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises), manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) journey," Modi tweeted.

In the previous fiscal year, India exported goods and services worth $292 billion.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exports Narendra Modi March Billion

Recent Stories

Power blackouts, soaring fuel prices shut Nigerian ..

Power blackouts, soaring fuel prices shut Nigerian businesses

2 minutes ago
 PAF contingent assumes over guard duties at Allama ..

PAF contingent assumes over guard duties at Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum

2 minutes ago
 3 shops sealed for decanting

3 shops sealed for decanting

6 minutes ago
 Russia and Ukraine Held 2 Exchanges of Detainees - ..

Russia and Ukraine Held 2 Exchanges of Detainees - Russian Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Belarus' Participation in Russia's Sp ..

Kremlin Says Belarus' Participation in Russia's Special Operation Not Raised in ..

6 minutes ago
 EU Approves Agreement With Ukraine on Providing Cl ..

EU Approves Agreement With Ukraine on Providing Classified Information to Kiev - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>