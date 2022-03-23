India's Exports Reach Record $400Bln In FY 2021-2022 - Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 04:34 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) India's exports have reached $400 billion in the current fiscal year ending on March 31, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever.
I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises), manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) journey," Modi tweeted.
In the previous fiscal year, India exported goods and services worth $292 billion.