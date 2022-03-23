(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) India's exports have reached $400 billion in the current fiscal year ending on March 31, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever.

I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs (micro, small, medium enterprises), manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) journey," Modi tweeted.

In the previous fiscal year, India exported goods and services worth $292 billion.