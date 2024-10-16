Open Menu

India's Fireworks Boom Ahead Of Hindu Festival Of Lights

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

India's fireworks boom ahead of Hindu festival of lights

Sivakasi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Wrapping heaps of cone-shaped sparklers in red paper and trimming lengths of silver fuse by the hundreds, workers at an Indian fireworks factory race to meet orders for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Authorities regularly impose bans on the smoky pyrotechnics to reduce the hazardous pollution they cause, but to many, firecrackers are an integral part of the holiday's celebrations.

Toxic chemical fumes hang heavy in the air at the factory in Sivakasi, a city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the heartland of India's fireworks production.

It is a risky job, with deadly explosions in factories taking place each year in India, but workers say they have little choice.

"There is no other job opportunity in the area", said 49-year-old Rajathi, pausing from the rapid work of sealing explosives in garish wrapping.

Rajathi, who uses only one name, said she did not want her children to follow in her footsteps at a job where she earns up to 800 rupees ($9.

50) a day.

Cigarette lighters and mobile phones are often banned inside the factory, where conditions are bare-bones.

Workers, sitting on the floor, dip fuses with bare hands into pots of a silver-coloured mixture.

Others spread glue onto wrappers with their fingers, while others scatter the handmade paper shells of the fireworks out on mats to dry in the sun.

Sivaraj, aged 29, is new to the job.

"I know there have been accidents in the factories before, but I need to work to eat," he said.

Without formal education, he had few options.

"That is why I came to work in a fireworks factory", Sivaraj said, who also uses one name.

Diwali this year falls on November 1, and workers are busy packing boxes to meet the nationwide surge of demand.

Related Topics

India Education Mobile Job November Silver From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

12 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

12 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

12 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

12 hours ago
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

12 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

13 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

12 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

12 hours ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

12 hours ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From World