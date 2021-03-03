NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) India's first vaccine against the coronavirus, COVAXIN, demonstrated interim clinical efficacy of 81 percent in phase 3 trials, vaccine developer Bharat Biotech announced on Wednesday.

The phase 3 trials enrolled participants aged between 18 and 98, including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

"Data from 25,800 participants, [who] received vaccine or placebo in a 1:1 ratio showed that the vaccine candidate was well tolerated.

COVAXIN demonstrated 81% interim efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose. Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of COVAXIN in additional secondary study endpoints," Bharat Biotech said in a press release.

Bharat Biotech Managing Director Krishna Ella noted that the vaccine also demonstrated "significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants."