India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Security, Coronavirus Situation In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 04:41 PM

India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Security, Coronavirus Situation in Myanmar

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday said that New Delhi was concerned about the situation in Myanmar, especially about ongoing insurgency and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday said that New Delhi was concerned about the situation in Myanmar, especially about ongoing insurgency and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"We have some very specific concerns on Myanmar, which also guides our thinking, concerns about insurgence operating there, who some months ago killed a very senior military officer and his family, concerns about COVID and a lack of vaccination on common border, concerns about the humanitarian situation, which is arising from food shortages," Jaishankar told a briefing after a meeting in the framework of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) between Australia, Japan, India and the United States.

The minister noted that India's concerns arose from sharing the border with Myanmar, and added that India did not support policy of national sanctions against the country in regard to these concerns.

Jaishankar noted that all QUAD parties shared "the importance of the democratic transition, which was underway in Myanmar," and were troubled that the country was moving in "a different direction." The minister added that his counterparts agreed to strongly back the position of Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Myanmar.

In February 2021, the Myanmar military seized control of the county in a coup, resulting in nationwide protests. The military claimed that it had to act due to election fraud, committed by the ruling party, and placed senior officials under arrest.

