India's Foreign Secretary Discusses COVID-19 Cooperation With New Thai Ambassador

Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:51 PM

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Vardhan Shringla, met with Thailand's new ambassador in New Delhi, Pattarat Hongtong, to discuss the bilateral affairs, including the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed new Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong. Reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship & cooperation between India and Thailand and reiterated India's commitment to support Thailand in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on Twitter.

India and Thailand have developed a relationship of comprehensive cooperation. In addition, the two countries are cooperating in various multilateral fora like India's dialogue partnership with ASEAN, the sub-regional grouping BIMSTEC (involving Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan), and trilateral transport links among Thailand, Myanmar, and India.

